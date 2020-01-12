AP sports briefs

Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news live in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.

“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.

An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set during the announcement. The rest of Cowher’s CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson also gave him congratulatory hugs.

MLB

Rangers, Frazier reach agreement: Veteran third baseman Todd Frazier and the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $5 million, one-year contract, filling a significant need for the team.

A person familiar with the deal said Sunday that the agreement was pending a successful physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Frazier will make $3.5 million in 2020, and the deal includes a 2021 club option with a $1.5 million buyout for the two-time All-Star.