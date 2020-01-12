AP sports briefs

NFL
Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California: New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn't known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.
The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots' historic comeback against Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season, which New England won 34-28. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England's 20-17 victory last season against the Rams.
Edelman led the Patriots during the 2019 regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s 20-13 wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Cowher elected into Hall of Fame: Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a surprise announcement Saturday night before the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional round playoff game.
Hall President and CEO David Baker delivered the news live in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, during the network’s “The NFL Today” pregame show broadcast.
“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but ...” a grinning Cowher told Baker, who then officially welcomed the former coach into this year’s Hall of Fame class to be inducted this summer.
An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker and then his wife Veronica and daughter Meagan, who were standing off to the side of the set during the announcement. The rest of Cowher’s CBS broadcast team, including James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson also gave him congratulatory hugs.
MLB
Rangers, Frazier reach agreement: Veteran third baseman Todd Frazier and the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $5 million, one-year contract, filling a significant need for the team.
A person familiar with the deal said Sunday that the agreement was pending a successful physical. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.
Frazier will make $3.5 million in 2020, and the deal includes a 2021 club option with a $1.5 million buyout for the two-time All-Star.
Third base is a primary need for the Rangers, who lost out in their pursuit of top free agent Anthony Rendon this offseason when the Texas native instead signed with the division rival Los Angeles Angels. Frazier also provides a right-handed hitter in the middle of a left-leaning lineup, and could play first base if Texas adds other players.
Adrian Beltre, a four-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove third baseman who had 3,166 career hits, retired after the 2018 season. He played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons with Texas.
NHL
Shero out as New Jersey Devils' GM: Ray Shero has been fired as the New Jersey Devils' general manager after a four-plus year tenure that saw the three-time Stanley Cup champions make the playoffs only once.
Owner Josh Harris announced the change less than 90 minutes before the struggling Devils were to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center on Sunday. The owner said the move was effective immediately.
Speaking at a hastily called news conference outside the locker room, Harris said assistant general manager Tom Fitzgerald would handle Shero's duties with the help of Devils goaltending great Martin Brodeur.
“It's never a good time to do this but once you make the decision, you have to act on them," Harris said. “We thought this was the right thing to do for the franchise."
The change comes a little more than a month after Shero fired head coach John Hynes in the wake of a horrible start to the season and the trade of 2017-18 NHL MVP Taylor Hall to Arizona shortly after the Hynes firing.