AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis

The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.
They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn't commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days.
One of the people said the Cowboys haven't felt the urgency to address Garrett's status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett's nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a season that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.
The Cowboys haven't addressed Garrett's status publicly, and he continued working at team headquarters in the week after the season ended.
With two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback, McCarthy went 125-77-2 in the regular season in 12-plus seasons with the Packers. McCarthy's teams made the playoffs nine times, going 10-8. Two of those wins were over Dallas.
The Cowboys believe they have their next franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, who was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after replacing the injured Tony Romo and never relinquishing the starting job.
Prescott, whose rookie contract is expiring, and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott have made the playoffs twice in four seasons and got their first playoff victory in 2018 after losing their postseason debut to Rodgers and McCarthy with Dallas as the NFC's top seed in 2016.
McCarthy was fired after an embarrassing loss at Lambeau Field to Arizona, a defeat that all but sealed a second straight year without a postseason trip for the Packers when they had made it the previous eight seasons.
The biggest knock on Lewis was his 0-7 playoff record with the Bengals. He had a 131-122-3 record in the regular season and was fired after a third straight losing season in 2018.
With a mandate to get the Cowboys past the divisional round for the first time in nearly 25 years, Garrett couldn't build on a 3-0 start. Dallas went 4-8 in the next 12 games with a pair of three-game losing streaks.
The Cowboys still had a chance to make the playoffs with a win at Philadelphia in Week 16, but the 17-9 loss handed their postseason fate to the Eagles for the final week. Philadelphia beat the New York Giants 34-17, eliminating Dallas despite its 47-16 win over Washington.
Dallas finished 8-8 four times under Garrett, who has an 87-70 record, including 2-3 in the playoffs, in nine-plus seasons.
Despite never winning more than one playoff game in a season, the 53-year-old Garrett has the club's second-longest tenure behind Tom Landry.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer Landry led Dallas for the franchise's first 29 seasons and won two Super Bowls before owner Jerry Jones fired him when he bought the team in 1989. Garrett is Jones' seventh coach.
Giants interview Bieniemy: The New York Giants resumed their fast-paced coaching search Saturday, interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
He is the third candidate the team has spoken with in the past three days.
After firing coach Pat Shurmur on Monday, the Giants met with Dallas assistant coach Kris Richard on Thursday, former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarty on Friday and now Bieniemy.
Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams handled the interview in Kansas City.
Bieniemy has been on the Chiefs staff for seven years, the last two as coordinator of a high-scoring offense featuring Patrick Mahomes. This season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game (28.2) and sixth in yards per game (379.2).
Kansas City won the AFC West the past two seasons with 12-4 records.
A former NFL running back, Bieniemy was hired as the Chiefs running backs coach in Andy Reid's first year in Kansas City. From 2013-15, he mentored Jamaal Charles, who became the leading rusher in franchise history with 7,260 yards. In 2017, Kareem Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.
Bieniemy also has worked for the Minnesota Vikings. He had two stints at the University of Colorado and worked at UCLA. He started his coaching career at Thomas Jefferson High School in Colorado in 2000, one year after his final season as a player.
Bieniemy was drafted in 1999 by the Chargers, where he played four seasons and appeared in a Super Bowl in 1994. He also played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in Reid's first season as coach.
Browns interview 49ers coordinator Saleh: Robert Saleh's defense sacked Baker Mayfield and shut down Cleveland's offense this season. The Browns now want to see if he can help build them into winners. The Browns are interviewing Saleh, the 49ers' defensive coordinator, for their head coaching job Saturday. He's the fourth candidate to interview this week with Cleveland, which also needs a general manager after John Dorsey left the team upon refusing to take reduced role.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and members of the team's search committee are sitting down with the 40-year-old Saleh in the Bay Area. Thanks in part to Saleh's swarming, second-ranked in the NFL defense, the Niners earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye this weekend.
Cleveland began interviews on Thursday, when the Browns met with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy at their headquarters and then traveled to Baltimore to talk with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. On Friday, Haslam and his group interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
The Browns have also scheduled interviews with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who nearly got Cleveland's job a year ago.
Saleh has been coach Kyle Shanahan's coordinator the past three seasons. San Francisco ranked among league leaders in nearly every statistical category this season, finishing second in total defense and first against the pass.