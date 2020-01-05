AP national briefs

Stewart scores 29 in UND win
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca had his fourth consecutive double-double, and North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69 on Sunday night.
Stewart, a North Scott graduate, added eight assists and six rebounds and Rebraca finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota (8-8, 2-0 Summit League) the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second that pushed the lead into double figures for good.
Dylan Carl led Fort Wayne (8-9, 1-1) with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The rest of the Mastodons shot just 35% (17 of 48) from the field. Moline's Deonte Billups added seven points and six rebounds.
Bears Long says he is retiring
LAKE FOREST (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long announced Sunday he is retiring after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The oft-injured Long tweeted he is “stepping away and getting my body right.” He thanked team matriarch Virginia McCaskey, former general manager Phil Emery, ex-Bears coach Marc Trestman, current GM Ryan Pace and the fans. And he wrote in response to a fan: “I was drafted a Bear and I decided to retire a Bear.”
The son of a Hall of Fame defensive end, Long made the Pro Bowl at right guard and tackle his first three seasons after Chicago drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. But he played in just 30 games the past four years — four this season.
It was clear Long’s time in Chicago was ending after the Bears placed him on injured reserve for the fourth time in four seasons following a Week 5 loss to Oakland in London, even though he played the whole game. The Bears had an option on him for next season. But Long made the decision for them.
The Bears went 8-8 after winning the NFC North at 12-4 last year.
Cowboys move on from Garrett
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.
Garrett was informed he wouldn't be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas' home field nine years ago.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided not to renew Garrett's expiring contract because Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman's former backup couldn't get the Cowboys back to football's biggest stage, an absence that's approaching a quarter-century.
At 9½ seasons, the 53-year-old Garrett had the club's second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for the franchise's first 29 years before Jones fired him when he bought the team in 1989.
Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.
The inevitable conclusion was a difficult one for Jones, who hired Garrett as offensive coordinator in 2007 even before choosing Wade Phillips as coach. Garrett got the interim job when Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.
Garrett’s record is 87-70, playoffs included.
“We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach,” Jones said in a statement released by the team that ended a week of speculation on the future of Garrett, who continued showing up at team headquarters after the season ended.
“His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career."