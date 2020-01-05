AP national briefs

The son of a Hall of Fame defensive end, Long made the Pro Bowl at right guard and tackle his first three seasons after Chicago drafted him with the No. 20 overall pick in 2013. But he played in just 30 games the past four years — four this season.

It was clear Long’s time in Chicago was ending after the Bears placed him on injured reserve for the fourth time in four seasons following a Week 5 loss to Oakland in London, even though he played the whole game. The Bears had an option on him for next season. But Long made the decision for them.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The Bears went 8-8 after winning the NFC North at 12-4 last year.

Cowboys move on from Garrett

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.

Garrett was informed he wouldn't be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas' home field nine years ago.