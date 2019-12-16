AP All-America teams dominated by LSU, Ohio State

No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team presented by Regions Bank that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.

The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja'Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson's only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.

No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American this season. Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also made the first-team.

Kentucky had punter Max Duffy, and Lynn Bowden Jr., the receiver-turned quarterback, who made the first team as an all-purpose player. Bowden leads the Wildcats in rushing and receiving this season.