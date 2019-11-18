Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. The Bucks also beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo was 13 for 22 in his 13th consecutive double-double to begin the season. It’s the longest active streak in the NBA.
Daniel Gafford led Chicago with 21 points in his return from the G League. Coby White had 13, and Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 12.
However, the bulls scored only two points in the final six minutes as the Bucks pulled away.
The Bulls got 63 points from their reserves, but Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen struggled. LaVine finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Markkanen had nine on 2-for-12 shooting from the field.
GOLF
Todd wins again: Two tournaments, two victories for Brendon Todd, who had the full yips so bad two years ago that he didn’t know where the ball was going and made only two cuts in 35 events he played over three years.
They just made him appreciate how good it feels to be back.
Todd returned Monday morning and quickly holed an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead, then closed with two nervy pars for a 3-under 68 to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, for his second straight PGA Tour victory. He won the inaugural Bermuda Championship two weeks ago.
“It's just amazing how fast this game can turn,” Todd said. “It turned fast in the wrong direction for me in 2015, it turned fast the other direction for me, so I'm enjoying it and I'm just going to keep grinding.”
Todd earned a trip back to the Masters for the first time in five years, and his second victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup standings with one tournament remaining at home in Sea Island before the PGA Tour takes a short winter break.
Trying to win before a home crowd in Mexico, Carlos Ortiz came up one short of his first PGA Tour victory. He tied for second with Vaughn Taylor (68) and Adam Long (66) and wins the Premio Trophy as the low Mexican at the Mayakoba Classic. Abraham Ancer tied for eighth, giving the tournament two Mexicans in the top 10.
BASEBALL
Jeter among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot: Derek Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. He is likely to be an overwhelming choice to join former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Rivera in Cooperstown after the reliever last year became the first unanimous pick by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
A 14-time All-Star shortstop and five-time World Series champion, Jeter hit .310 with 3,465 hits in 20 seasons and was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year. He has been CEO of the Miami Marlins the past two seasons.
Other newcomers announced Monday by the BBWAA include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Jason Giambi, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu and Alfonso Soriano.
Holdovers include Curt Schilling, who received 60.9% last year, Roger Clemens (59.5%), Barry Bonds (59.1%) and Larry Walker (54.6%). Schilling rose from 51.2% in 2018. Walker, on the ballot for their 10th and final time this year, increased from 34.1% in 2018.
Bonds and Clemens, whose candidacies have been tainted by allegations of steroids use, are both on for the eighth time. Clemens rose from 57.3% in 2018 and Bonds from 56.4%.
Ballots are sent to more than 400 BBWAA members with at least 10 consecutive years in the organization, and a player must appear on at least 75 percent to gain election. Ballots must be mailed by Dec. 31, and results will be announced Jan. 21.
Anyone elected will be inducted July 26 along with any selections by the Hall's modern era committee, which meets and votes at San Diego on Dec. 8.
Players remain on the ballot for up to 10 years, provided they receive at least 5 percent of the vote annually.
Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina were elected along with Rivera in the 2019 BBWAA vote.
The ballot: Bobby Abreu, Josh Beckett, Heath Bell, Barry Bonds, Eric Chávez, Roger Clemens, Adam Dunn, Chone Figgins, Rafael Furcal, Jason Giambi, Todd Helton, Raúl Ibañez, Derek Jeter, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Paul Konerko, Cliff Lee, Carlos Peña, Brad Penny, Andy Pettitte, J.J. Putz, Manny Ramírez, Brian Roberts, Scott Rolen, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Alfonso Soriano, Sammy Sosa, José Valverde, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker.
Gurriel back with Astros: Yuli Gurriel agreed to an $8.3 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros, a $300,000 raise from his originally scheduled salary for next season.
Gurriel hit .298 and set career bests with 31 homers and 104 RBIs as the Astros won the American League pennant for the second time in three seasons. He hit .310 with one homer and five RBIs in the seven-game World Series loss to Washington.
The 35-year-old first baseman, who defected from Cuba, agreed in July 2016 to a $47.5 million, five-year contract with the Astros that included an $8 million salary for 2020. That deal allowed Gurriel to void the remainder of his contract when he became eligible for salary arbitration for the first time, and he reached that eligibility this offseason with 3 years, 43 days of major league service.
His new contract allows him to become a free agent after the 2020 season, preserving a right also contained in his original major league contract. It also includes the same award bonus provisions: $100,000 for MVP, $50,000 for second and $25,000 for third; $50,000 for World Series MVP, and $25,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and being selected an All-Star.
Tsutsugo made available to MLB teams: Outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has been made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan's Central League.
Major league clubs have until 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 to negotiate with Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov. 26.
A corner outfielder, Tsutsugo hit .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBIs. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama.
Under the agreement reached between Major League Baseball and Nippon Professional Baseball after the 2017 season, the posting fee to Yokohama would be 20% of guaranteed money in a major league contract through $25 million, plus 17.5% above that through $50 million, plus 15% over that. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.
The MLB commissioner’s office announced the posting on Monday.
Twins prospect Costello found dead: Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his Auckland, New Zealand, hotel room days after joining the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League. The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep on Monday morning, team officials said. No cause was given.
“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand. On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches and teammates,” the team said in a statement.
Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for training Monday morning, days ahead of the Tuatara’s opening game of the 2019-2020 ABL season, which Costello was playing in over the winter before resuming his career with the Twins franchise.
Costello was sent to the Twins last season in a trade, where he would be called up to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the team’s AA affiliate. In 40 games with the team, he hit .240 with seven home runs and 21 RBI.
Roberto Clemente’s widow dies: Vera Clemente, the widow of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente and a goodwill ambassador for Major League Baseball, has died. She was 78.
MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates announced her death Saturday. She died in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
MLB says Vera Clemente had health issues recently. The Pittsburgh Pirates tweeted on Nov. 1 that she had been hospitalized.
Vera and Roberto Clemente got married in November 1964, according to the Roberto Clemente Foundation. Roberto Clemente was a 15-time All-Star with the Pirates. He was killed in a plane crash on New Year's Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Vera Clemente “impacted countless children and extended her family’s humanitarian legacy of helping those in need.”
Vera Clemente served as the chairwoman for the foundation, which works “to promote positive change and community engagement through the example and inspiration of Roberto.” Vera and Roberto had three sons: Roberto Jr., Luis and Enrique.
Pirates owner Bob Nutting called Clemente “a cherished member of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball family.” He says she “epitomized grace, dignity and strength in the wake of heartbreaking tragedy and loss.”