Antetokounmpo has triple-double as Bucks down Bulls 111-98

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double and scored his 10,000th career point as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 111-98 on Monday in Milwaukee to sweep the four-game season series.
Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. He reached 10,000 points on a jump hook with 4:30 remaining in the fourth.
Khris Middleton added 24 points for Milwaukee, which has won 10 consecutive games over the Bulls dating to the 2017-18 season. That's the Bucks' longest winning streak over Chicago since the teams began playing in 1968.
The Bucks have won seven straight and ran their league-best record to 39-6. Milwaukee shot 58 percent, with Middleton connecting on 10 of 13 shots.
Zach LaVine had 24 points for Chicago, which shot just 37 percent. Kris Dunn had 15 points and Thaddeus Young added 14 points off the bench.
LaVine has scored at least 20 points in 11 consecutive games.
After a sloppy first half by both teams, the Bucks began to take control, opening the third quarter on a 13-4 run, sparked by Middleton's eight points. Milwaukee's lead grew to as many as 16 in the quarter before Chicago clawed back.
Milwaukee used a 14-0 run on it way to a 30-23 lead after the opening period.
The second quarter saw 10 lead changes with the Bucks leading 53-52 at halftime. Antetokounmpo had 12 points but was saddled with three fouls and had five turnovers.
TIP-INS
Bulls: Two-way player Adam Mokoka returned to the team and was active but did not play. … After being outscored 14-0 by Bucks reserves in first quarter, Chicago's bench outscored Milwaukee's 16-6 in the second. …Coach Jim Boylen was whistled for a technical foul as the teams left the court at halftime. …Young had a season-high four 3-pointers.
Bucks: Robin Lopez sat out a second consecutive game due to an undisclosed illness. Lopez will not accompany the team on an upcoming trip to Paris. "It makes sense for Robin to stay and try and get healthy," coach Mike Budenholzer said. … With Lopez out, Budenholzer turned to Dragan Bender, who has played mostly with the team's G-League affiliate this season, to be the first big man off the bench. ... Milwaukee scored 100 or more points for the 69th straight game, dating to last February. …Had 15 first-half turnovers.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host Minnesota on Wednesday as the teams meet for the first time this season.
Bucks: Travel to France to face Charlotte on Friday. Milwaukee will be the visiting team in the NBA's first regular-season game in Paris. It will be the Bucks second-ever regular season game in Europe. Milwaukee played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season.
Parsons has career-threatening injuries: Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered "severe and permanent injuries" in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday's crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added "associated disk injury" to his list of injuries.
Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday's game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team's last two games against San Antonio and Detroit.
Parsons' attorneys said in a statement released Monday that the other driver "admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him" and "passed out" following the crash. The attorneys say the driver, who was not identified, is responsible for "seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons' career as a professional athlete."
The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, has played just five games for the Hawks. He is averaging 2.8 points and is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract.
LPGA
Gaby Lopez wins playoff: Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m. on Monday, just like regular folks.
The early wake-up call and extra golf was worth it for Lopez, who rolled in a 30-foot putt for birdie to prevail on the seventh playoff hole and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
It was the second LPGA title for Lopez, who 14 months ago became only the second player from Mexico to win on tour, joining World Golf Hall of Fame member Lorena Ochoa. She earned $180,000 for the victory.
The elite field featured 26 LPGA tournament champions who had won tournaments in the last two seasons.
This was the LPGA's fourth-longest playoff. The longest was 10 holes at the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open, where Jo Ann Prentice beat Hall of Famers Sandra Palmer and Kathy Whitworth.
Lopez and Hataoka wound up playing the difficult 197-yard 18th hole at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando eight times over two days, with two birdies from Lopez the difference.
Lopez birdied from 18 feet on her final hole of regulation Sunday to earn a spot in a playoff alongside Hataoka and Inbee Park, who was eliminated on the third playoff hole.
Hataoka, who had made a deft up-and-down from 30 yards for par to extend the playoff to a seventh hole as play resumed Monday, had the edge on the final hole after hitting a 4-hybrid that rode a slope along the right side of the green and curled to 12 feet from the hole.
But Lopez, whose ball barely made the putting surface, went first, her putt up the hill slowing and tumbling into the cup on its last rotation. Hataoka, ranked sixth in the world, made a poor stroke, pulling her birdie attempt left.
After a week of warm Florida weather, temperatures in the mid-40s greeted the women Monday and morning shadows covered the green as they returned to the 18th. The par 3 is long and tough, with a deep bunker in front and rocks and water guarding the left side of the green. Players require hybrids and fairway metals to reach the green. There were only six birdies total made on the hole all week; Lopez owned three of them.
Hataoka had enjoyed her week playing alongside athletes and celebrities — the 49-player celebrity division was won by pitcher and Hall of Famer John Smoltz. But the pressure amped up once the playoff began.
"Being a celebrity pro-am, I thought I was going to just enjoy it and have fun. But then being able to be in the final and do the playoff, that was a really good experience, and I think this would help me in the future," said Hataoka, whose 2020 goals include a No. 1 ranking and an Olympic gold medal in her home country of Japan this summer. "When the tournaments start to get harder and harder, it will be a good lesson for me."
Lopez charged into contention with a 5-under 66 Sunday, and played with confidence in the playoff. She entered the week ranked 56th but now has momentum to start her fifth LPGA season. In her first LPGA victory, the 2018 Blue Bay LPGA Championship in China, she had the lead and was grouped with the world's top two players at the time, Ariya Jutanugarn and Sun Hyun Park. This time, victory took a different route.
"I proved to myself that I can win in any situation," Lopez said. "My first win was in the lead. My second win was coming from behind. And being able to put all those moments together and recall them while I'm walking on the fairway here and try to stay patient. That's what I proved to myself the most, my ability to stay in the moment."
Park, seeking her 20th LPGA victory, was ousted on the playoff's third hole when her tee shot hit off rocks along the left of the green and bounded into water. Park, Lopez and Hataoka finished 72 holes at 13-under 271.
The victory qualifies Lopez for the 2021 Tournament of Champions. She was asked if she were relieved she wouldn't have to see Tranquilo's well-worn 18th hole for another year.
"Not really. I mean, I do have a feeling for this hole," Lopez said. "I like it. It was a perfect number for me yesterday, to be honest."