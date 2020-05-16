Answering your questions: What can I get online that I can't get in the printed newspaper?
Answering your questions: What can I get online that I can't get in the printed newspaper?

We hear you and understand. You get SO MUCH with a membership and it can get confusing.

To help you navigate all of the great features we have to offer, we've compiled some of the most frequently asked questions we've gotten from our members and answered them below.

As always, thank you for being a member and supporting local journalism!

What can I get online that I can't get in the printed newspaper?

News+ offers many exciting benefits to members. To learn more, click here. (/members/features)

Many features are available only online, including:

How do I get access to everything online?

All you need to do to get access to all your online benefits is log-in to your account!

Not sure how to do that? 

You can click here to go directly to our login page or you can find instructions on how to login below on both desktop and mobile devices.

Desktop:

  • Visit our homepage
  • Click the “Log In” button on the right-hand side
  • Put in your email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
  • Click the “Sign In” button

Mobile:

  • Visit our homepage
  • Click on the three-lined menu button on the left-hand side
  • Click the “Log In” button on the menu that appears on the left
  • Put in your email address and password OR select the Facebook or Google button if you previously linked your account to those services
  • Click the “Sign In” button

Not sure what your login information is? It’s easy to find - just click here.

If you’re a current Full Access Member, activate your digital by visiting https://qconline.com/activate




Have a question that’s not answered above? Please contact us.


