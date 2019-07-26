ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt extended his homer streak to a career-high five games with a three-run drive in the eighth inning, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals took over first place in the NL Central with a 5-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Friday night.
Matt Wieters also connected as St. Louis won for the ninth time in 10 games. Coupled with the Chicago Cubs' loss at Milwaukee, the Cardinals grabbed sole possession of the division lead for the first time since before play on May 7.
Michael Brantley homered for the AL West-leading Astros, who lost for just the second time in nine games. Yuli Gurriel had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 14 games.
Brantley's bases-loaded walk gave Houston a 3-2 lead in the eighth, but St. Louis went ahead to stay in the bottom half. Dexter Fowler started the rally with a leadoff walk and Jose Martinez doubled before Goldschmidt hit his team-high 23rd homer off Ryan Pressly (2-2), barely clearing the outstretched glove of a leaping George Springer in center.
Andrew Miller (4-4) got one out for the win, and Carlos Martinez worked the ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.
Brewers 3, Cubs 2
Ben Gamel hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night and knock the Cubs out of first place.
Gio González didn't allow a hit to the Cubs until the sixth, when Alberto Almora Jr. reached on an infield single and David Bote followed with his 10th home run.
Christian Yelich started Milwaukee's comeback in the seventh when he greeted Brandon Kintzler (2-1) with an RBI single.
Kintzler walked Keston Hiura with one out in the eighth and hit Eric Thames with a pitch. Pedro Strop hit pinch-hitter Ryan Braun and, one out later, Gamel lined a single to right-center.
Twins 6, White Sox 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered for the seventh time in his last five games, and the slugging Minnesota Twins became the fastest team to reach 200 homers in major league history during a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Max Kepler hit a three-run drive in the second inning for the landmark homer in Minnesota's 103rd game of the season. The previous mark was 122 games by the Texas Rangers in 2005.
The AL Central-leading Twins hit five homers in the series opener to become the first team in major league history with nine five-homer games in a season.
Cruz finished with three hits and two RBIs, including a solo drive in the seventh for his 26th homer. He went deep three times Thursday night.