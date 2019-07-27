MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Chicago Cubs had a 2-0 lead and Jon Lester was mowing down the Milwaukee Brewers for eight innings. The, the Cubs bullpen made an appearance.
The Brewers scored twice in the eighth to tie the game. Then, after Albert Almora put Chicago back ahead in the 10th, Cubs closer Craig Kimbrell gave up a game-tyin home run by Christian Yelich, a walk and a two-run, game-winning home run by Keston Huira to give Milwauee a 5-3 win.
The bullpen let Friday's game get away in the eighth inning as the Brewers rallied to win.
Astros 8, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam and the Houston Astros withstood yet another home run by Paul Goldschmidt, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Saturday night.
Goldschmidt homered in his sixth straight game, tying a Cardinals record with Matt Carpenter and Mark McGwire. St. Louis had won six in a row before this loss in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
Gerrit Cole (12-3) improved to 7-0 with a 1.87 ERA since June 1. He struck out seven, raising his major league-leading total to 212, and allowed four hits in seven innings.
Goldschmidt's 24th homer was a solo drive in the fourth and accounted for the only run off Cole.
Correa's opposite-field blast drive to right off Michael Wacha blew open the game in the third and was the Astros' major league-leading 10th grand slam this season. Wacha was brought in to face Correa after starter Daniel Ponce de Leon walked the bases loaded.
White Sox 5, Twins 1
Yoán Moncada homered, Iván Nova threw two-hit ball through six innings and the Chicago White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.
Moncada finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Adam Engel also had two RBIs for Chicago, which had dropped 12 of 15.
The White Sox had been outscored 23-6 during the four-game losing streak.
Nova (6-9) allowed one unearned run on two hits in six innings and won his second straight start. He allowed one run on four hits in a complete-game performance against Miami on Monday.
The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-0 with a 0.44 ERA (one earned run over 20 2/3 innings) in his last three starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.