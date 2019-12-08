You are the owner of this article.
Wangler-Helms
Wangler-Helms

Wangler-Helms Pic

Hannah Helms, daughter of Michael and Jodi Helms, united in marriage with Keith Wangler, son of Mark Wangler and the late Karla Nightingale, on Nov. 16, 2019, at the River Room Hyatt Hotel, East Moline. The ceremony took place at 2 p.m. with Scherie Gates officiating. The wedding party included Maggie Knutson, sister of bride, as maid of honor; Kate Helms, sister of bride, and Meg Sargeant, sister of groom, as bridesmaids; and Mark Wangler Jr., brother of groom, as best man. The reception was held at the Bend Event Center, East Moline. The couple will honeymoon in New Zealand in February 2020.

Hannah hold a Bachelor of Arts in biology, Coe College, and Master of Science in biology, Western Illinois University. She is currently employed at Cross Medical Labs, Iowa City, Iowa.  Keith holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from University of Illinois-Chicago. He is currently employed at Smartscripts, Iowa City.

