Hannah Helms, daughter of Michael and Jodi Helms, united in marriage with Keith Wangler, son of Mark Wangler and the late Karla Nightingale, on November 16, 2019 at the River Room Hyatt Hotel, East Moline IL. The ceremony took place at 2 p.m. with Scherie Gates officiating. The wedding party included: Maggie Knutson, sister of bride, as maid of honor; Kate Helms, sister of bride, and Meg Sargeant, sister of groom, as bridesmaids; Jodi Helms served as both flower girl and ring bearer; Mark Wangler Jr., brother of groom, as best man. The reception was held at the Bend Event Center, East Moline IL. The couple will honeymoon in New Zealand in February 2020.
Hannah holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Coe College, 2014 and Masters of Science in Biology, Western Illinois University, 2016. She is currently employed at Cross Medical Labs, Iowa City, IA. Keith holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from University of Illinois-Chicago, 2014. He is currently employed at Smartscripts, Iowa City, IA.