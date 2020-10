Stephanie Bergland, daughter of Steven and Grace Bergland and Coleman Briggs, son of Todd and Kimberly Briggs, we’re married in a small ceremony at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bettendorf, Iowa on 06/06/2020. A wedding dinner was held at Duck City, Davenport, Iowa. A larger celebration with family and friends was held 09/20/2020 at the Celebration Farm in Solon, Iowa. The couple resides in Silvis, Illinois.