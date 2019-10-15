Katherine Engebrecht and Gabriel Aiello were married on August 10, 2019, St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline, IL. at 2:30 pm. Rev. Kent Umbarger officiated. The bride was given in marriage by her father, Brian Engebrecht. The maids of honor were: Taji Bergson and Julianna Pfeiffer; bridesmaids: Jacqueline Weeke & Eva Aiello; best men: Nate and Alec Aiello; groomsmen: Ben Engebrecht, Caleb Engebrecht, Sam Aiello, Nick Thur, Dennis Thur, & Daniel Thur. The reception was held at Stoney Creek, Moline, IL. The couple Honey-mooned in Florida, and their new address will be in Fort Wayne, IN.
Katherine is the daughter Brian and Christine Engebrecht of Milan, Illinois. Gabriel is the son of Christopher and Cynthia Aiello of Imperial, Missouri. The couple are both graduates of Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisconsin and are currently attending Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana.