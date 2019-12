Kortney Michelle Burrage, daughter of Kevin and Theresa Burrage, united in marriage with Stephen Lamar Houston, son of the late Johnny J Houston Jr. and Leisa R Houston-McBride, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Chateau Bu-Sche’ in Alsip, Ill. Tamara Parker officiated the wedding, and the bride was given away by her father, Kevin S. Burrage of Rock Island. The couple plan to honeymoon in London and France.