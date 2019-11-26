Kortney Michelle Burrage, daughter of Kevin & Theresa Burrage, united in marriage with Stephen Lamar Houston, son of the Late Johnny J Houston Jr & Leisa R Houston-McBride, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Chateau Bu-Sche’ in Alsip, Illinois. Tamara Parker officiated the wedding and the bride was given away by her Father, Kevin S. Burrage of Rock Island. The couple plan to honeymoon in London and France.
