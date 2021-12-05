Heiar and Snyder

Elizabeth Kathleen “Katie” Heiar and Drew Michael Snyder,
were united in the holy sacrament of matrimony on October
2, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. Dcn.
Aaron Hoste officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony with Monsignor
Mark Merdian as celebrant and Fr. Nimorious Domanzing as
concelebrant. The reception was held at the Figge Art Museum,
Davenport, IA.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Daniel and Robin Heiar, Andover,
IL. Drew is the son of Michael and Peggy Snyder, Amherst, VA.
Elizabeth graduated from Orion High School, Orion, IL (2008)
and Missouri State University, Springfield, MO (2014). Elizabeth
is employed at The Lamoine Retirement Living in Macomb, IL.
Drew graduated from C. Milton Wright High School, Bel Air,
MD (2005) and Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL
(2009). Drew is a teacher for West Prairie School District.
Elizabeth wore a strapless, A-line gown by an exclusive, private
label designer. Her dress had delicate floral lace and custom
off-the-shoulder straps. She wore a bridal cape in lieu of a veil.
Her bridesmaids wore plum-colored gowns, and her attendants
wore burgundy-colored gowns. Drew and his attendants wore
navy blue suits with plum-colored ties. Elizabeth’s maternal
grandmother, Kathleen Neilson, was the floral designer of all the
beautiful bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and arrangements for
the wedding and reception. Those standing with the bride were
Elizabeth’s best friend, Kayla Halferty, and her brother,
Zach Heiar. Those standing with Drew were his father, Michael
Snyder, and his sister, Abbey Stanford. Attendants were Dani
Schroeder and Jenna Suzio. Ushers were Bryce Halferty and
Caleb Hall. Flower girls were Hudsynn Kerr, Hallie Jamieson,
and Sydney Schebler (Elizabeth’s God-daughter). Ring bearer