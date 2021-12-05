 Skip to main content
Heiar and Snyder
Elizabeth Kathleen “Katie” Heiar and Drew Michael Snyder,

were united in the holy sacrament of matrimony on October

2, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. Dcn.

Aaron Hoste officiated the 2 p.m. ceremony with Monsignor

Mark Merdian as celebrant and Fr. Nimorious Domanzing as

concelebrant. The reception was held at the Figge Art Museum,

Davenport, IA.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Daniel and Robin Heiar, Andover,

IL. Drew is the son of Michael and Peggy Snyder, Amherst, VA.

Elizabeth graduated from Orion High School, Orion, IL (2008)

and Missouri State University, Springfield, MO (2014). Elizabeth

is employed at The Lamoine Retirement Living in Macomb, IL.

Drew graduated from C. Milton Wright High School, Bel Air,

MD (2005) and Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, IL

(2009). Drew is a teacher for West Prairie School District.

Elizabeth wore a strapless, A-line gown by an exclusive, private

label designer. Her dress had delicate floral lace and custom

off-the-shoulder straps. She wore a bridal cape in lieu of a veil.

Her bridesmaids wore plum-colored gowns, and her attendants

wore burgundy-colored gowns. Drew and his attendants wore

navy blue suits with plum-colored ties. Elizabeth’s maternal

grandmother, Kathleen Neilson, was the floral designer of all the

beautiful bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and arrangements for

the wedding and reception. Those standing with the bride were

Elizabeth’s best friend, Kayla Halferty, and her brother,

Zach Heiar. Those standing with Drew were his father, Michael

Snyder, and his sister, Abbey Stanford. Attendants were Dani

Schroeder and Jenna Suzio. Ushers were Bryce Halferty and

Caleb Hall. Flower girls were Hudsynn Kerr, Hallie Jamieson,

and Sydney Schebler (Elizabeth’s God-daughter). Ring bearer

was Brysen Halferty.

Elizabeth utilized her writing talents by creating their unique

wedding program as a newspaper, “The Wedding Times”.

Honeymoon is still being planned.

