Engebrecht-Aiello

Katherine Faith Engebrecht and Gabriel Michael Aiello were united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church, East Moline, IL, 2:30 pm, August 10, 2019. The wedding was officiated by Reverend Kent A. Umbarger and was followed by a reception at Stoney Creek, Moline, Illinois. The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Engebrecht of Milan, Illinois, while the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Aiello of Imperial, Missouri. The bride graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon, Wisconsin, with a degree in exercise physiology and currently attends Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, pursuing a Master of Arts in Deaconess Studies. The groom also graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in computer science. Currently, he also attends Concordia Theological Seminary training for Lutheran ministry with a Master of Divinity degree. The couple, after honeymooning in Florida, settled in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
