Savanna Douglas of Moline, Illinois and Luke Bieber of Bettendorf, Iowa were married on October 15th, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf, Iowa. Parents of the couple are Marshall and Jessica Douglas, and Paul and Kathy Bieber.

Ella Douglas and Mackenzie Douglas served as the maids of honor while Ashley Hoffman, Carly Miller, and Elly Oliger served as bridesmaids. Noah Bieber and Danny Oliger served as best men while Patrick Bailey, Will Trasowech, and Tom Kirk served as groomsmen. Caleb Adrian and John Koslik served as ushers.

Following the ceremony, a cocktail hour, dinner reception, and dance were held at The Outing Club in Davenport, Iowa.

The bride graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing and Business Management, and a minor in Accounting. She is an accountant at John Deere out of Moline,Illinois.

The groom is a graduate of Assumption High School in Davenport, Iowa. He recieved his Masters degree in Business Administration from St. Ambrose University. He recieved his Bachelor’s degree from University of Iowa. He is a consultant at Washington Business Dynamics out of Washington D.C.

Flowers surrounded The Outing Club in various shades of pink roses, pink hydrangeas, and pink ranunculus. A string quartet played throughout the ceremony while a pianist played during cocktail hour. After dinner and speeches dancing took place. The couple honeymooned in Paris and London.