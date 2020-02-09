Dane Wedding
Dane Wedding

Dane Wedding Pic

Aubree Payne, daughter of Christine and Jeffrey Payne of Coal Valley, IL, united in marriage with Calvin Dane, son of Michele and H.J. "Jack" Dane of Bettendorf, IA. The couple was married at the Rock Island County Courthouse by the Honorable John McGehee. Wyatt Reiling served as ring bearer. The couple plans to go leaf peeping this fall in Vermont, and will settle in Rock Island.

Aubree earned her Bachelor of Arts from Augustana, and her Master's of Science in Education from Western Illinois University in clinical mental health counseling. She is currently completing prerequisite classes to apply for physician assistant programs.

Calvin earned his Bachelor of Arts from Grinnell College, and his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law. He is currently a prosecutor in the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. Calvin Dane is currently running to be your Rock Island County State's Attorney in the Democratic Primary, with Aubree Dane as his talented campaign manager. They look forward to knocking on your door soon!

