Amelia Martens and Luke VanLandegen were married Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Milan. Fr. Charles Klamut celebrated the Mass.
The bride is the daughter of Pat and Annette Martens of Orion. The bridegroom is the son of David and Cindy VanLandegen, Rock Island.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. Amelia and Luke were the fourth generation on her maternal side to be married at St. Ambrose.
Amelia is a 2013 graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communications. She works in the brand management group at John Deere, Moline.
Luke is a 2008 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and a 2010 graduate of Northern Illinois University where he received his Master of Science in Geography. He is the Municipal Services Supervisor for Rock Island Public Works and a member of the Illinois Air National Guard.
A reception with family and friends was held at the Rock Island Holiday Inn. The couple resides in Rock Island.