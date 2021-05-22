Adolp C Defauw Jr

The family of the late ADOLPH C. DEFAUW JR wish to extend a heartfelt thank you.

No words could ever express our appreciation for the love and support all of you have shown to us after the passing of Adolph.

The thoughtful gestures received, including memorials, cards, flowers, and so much more. Words cannot express how truly blessed our family feels by all of you.

Though he is no longer with us, he will be forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

We would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Constantino & Nurse Becky, Dr. B. Reddy, Genesis Hospice, Genesis Hospice care giver Jose, and the rest of the staff at Hospice for your support & loving care you gave Adolph.

Sincere thanks,

The Family of Adolph DeFauw