Terry "Wayne" Presley
October 12th 1954-October 6th 2020

Celebration of Life

The Family of Terry “Wayne” Presley invites you to his celebration of life

Join us on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 from 4pm-7pm

Frank's Pizzeria located at 711 1st Ave, Silvis, IL 61282

