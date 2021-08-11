Terry "Wayne" Presley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bonnie and Roger Boostrom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 19 with a family gathering in Estes Park, Colorado. They were married…
Ray and Marilyn Damm will celebrate their 70th wedding Anniversary on returning from a fishing trip to Minnesota.
Gracanne Vroman, formerly residing in Milan and teaching at Rockridge school district, celebrates her 80th Birthday with family. We all hope t…
The children of William and Emily Raes happily announce their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Bill and Emily (Wells) were united in marriag…
Bob & Lucia (Veryzer) Bertram, high school sweethearts, were united in marriage at St. Anne's Church in EastMoline, IL on Aug 7, 1971. Bob…