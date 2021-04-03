Steven Duane Parks

You gave no one a last farewell, Nor ever said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you. A million times we will cry. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can fill. We thank God he made you our son, father, brother, uncle, cousin etc while you were here on earth... until we meet again. We love and miss you so much. Daughter Falan Parks, Mother Shelby Parks, Sister Michelle Wilford and family, Chris(Kelly) Parks and family, Brian(Angel) Parks and family. God Bless and Keep the Faith!!