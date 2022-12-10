 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rob Anderson

  • 0
Anderson

In Memory Rob Anderson

3/15/71 – 12/13/11

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal

But loves leaves a memory

No one can steal

Loving you always

Dad & David

