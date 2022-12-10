Rob Anderson Dec 10, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Memory Rob Anderson3/15/71 – 12/13/11Death leaves a heartacheNo one can healBut loves leaves a memoryNo one can stealLoving you alwaysDad & David 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alta VanThorre Please join in celebrating Alta VanThorre's 95th birthday on December 14th, with a card shower. Stephen R Bayne MD Stephen R. Bayne MD will be retiring effective December 31, 2022. Due to the confidentiality of your medical records we do require a written a…