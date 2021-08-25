 Skip to main content
Roald Tweet
Roald Tweet

Tweet pic1

The family of Roald Tweet invites you to his Celebration of Life. Please join us on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from noon to 3 PM at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th Street, Rock Island, IL. Come to reminisce, swap stories (factual or not), and remember the well-lived life of Roald Tweet. A lunch will be served.

