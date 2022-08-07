Steve Bein Retirement Aug 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Retirement Open HouseIn honor of Assistant Fire Chief, STEVE BEIN52 years servedSunday, August 14, 2-4 pm at the Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10 Street, Silvis. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story