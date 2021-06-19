Louise Tyler 100th Birthday

Mrs. Louise Tyler of Rock Island, IL will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends.

The former Louise Wilson was born June 19, 1921 in Douglasville, GA.

She married Leo Tyler on April 9, 1943 in Las Vegas. He died in 1982.

Mrs. Tyler worked as a hostess at the Sheraton for nearly 40 years, then volunteered at Trinity hospital until she was 83.

She loves to read, watch westerns and “Wheel of Fortune”, entertain neighbors in her “party room” in her garage, visit an occasional casino, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Her children are Mike (Donna) Tyler, Ridgecrest, California; Steve (Sandy) Tyler, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; and Pete (Diane) Tyler Rock Island. She has 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Her secret to longevity: Keep moving, stay busy, be positive, laugh often, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, drink water and an occasional glass of red wine.