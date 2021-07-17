Dr. Andrew Dennhardt Jul 17, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dr. Andrew Dennhardt 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Milestones Louise Tyler 100th Birthday Jun 19, 2021 Mrs. Louise Tyler of Rock Island, IL will celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends.