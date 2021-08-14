In Loving Memory of Our Wonderful Dad

Mark Elliott Broendel

August 10, 1953- October 14, 2020

Those special memories of you Dad will always bring a smile.

If only we could have you back, for just a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do.

You always meant so very much, and always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer here, will always bring us pain.

You're forever in our hearts, until we meet again.

Love and miss you oh so much on your birthday and always.

Katie, Reid, Sean, and Nora

"And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make." The Beatles