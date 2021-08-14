 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Elliott Broendel
0 Comments

Mark Elliott Broendel

  • 0
Broendel pic1

In Loving Memory of Our Wonderful Dad

Mark Elliott Broendel

August 10, 1953- October 14, 2020

Those special memories of you Dad will always bring a smile.

If only we could have you back, for just a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do.

You always meant so very much, and always will do too.

The fact that you're no longer here, will always bring us pain.

You're forever in our hearts, until we meet again.

Love and miss you oh so much on your birthday and always.

Katie, Reid, Sean, and Nora

"And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make." The Beatles

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
William & Emily Raes
Anniversaries

William & Emily Raes

The children of William and Emily Raes happily announce their parents' 50th Wedding Anniversary. Bill and Emily (Wells) were united in marriag…

Hazlett Birthday
Birthdays

Hazlett Birthday

The family of Margaret Witt-Bentley-Hazlett will host an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday from 1-4pm, Sunday, August 22, 2021, a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News