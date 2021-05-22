 Skip to main content
Luis Torres
Luis Torres

You are always here with us regardless of whether we don’t get the chance to see or hug you. We can feel your quality in every single breath. Regardless of how many decades or centuries to go by, you will be with us in our hearts forever. Love you Dad/Grandpa

