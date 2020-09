Juergen and Ingrid Kroening are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married September 17, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. Before retiring Juergen was foreman for Strutz Construction and Ingrid was an operating room technician at Mercy Hospital. They are the parents of Debbie (the late Paul) Lensmeyer and the late Mike (Jane) Kroening. They have 8 grandchildren (including spouses) and 6 great grandchildren.