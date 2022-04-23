 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julius & Mary Kerckhove

In loving memory of our Mom & Dad

Mom: 4/24/2012 – Dad: 4/26/2012

Mom & Dad it’s been 10 years since God called you “Home”! It does not seem possible that much time has passed. You are always with me. You are my first thought as I wake & my last thought as I sleep. Some nights I am blessed to dream of you and those dreams are precious because we are together again.

I love & miss you Mom & Dad always & Forever and pray that when my earthly time is done if God finds me worthy enough I will be with you again to share all the hugs, laughter, memories & love again and the tears will finally end.

I wish the true meaning of R.I.P. was “return if possible”…but I know you are happy, at peace and loved beyond measure.

Forever missing & loving you

Mom & Dad

