John Hendren 90th Birthday

Congratulations John Hendren, dad, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and long-time piano teacher on his 90th Birthday, Sunday, August 9, 2020! We wish you a wonderful birthday and year. Special congratulations from hundreds of former piano students whom you generously and freely taught. Covid has temporarily interfered with your party, but we look forward to celebrating soon. With love, your family and friends. His fond, brief highlights over the years: Meeting Rosie at Augustana College, his wife of 59 years. An accomplished speech pathologist. Rosemarie passed away on April 17, 2015. The births of his son, Greg, and daughter, Nancy. Classes taught by Dr. Fryxell at Augustana College who inspired him to become a geologist rather than using his BME degree. A geology field trip in Wyoming with the U. of Missouri which led to a MA in geology 2 yrs later. A trip on a donkey down the Grand Canyon and return on the same day. A successful career working for Phillips Petroleum in offices in Evansville, Indiana, Columbus, Ohio, Oklahoma and London. Singing in a Barbershop chorus while living in Oklahoma City. Collecting rocks on family vacations. Moving to London and working for Phillips Petroleum. The fabulous restaurants, parks, museums, musicals, restaurants & trips to Europe. Returning to Moline for a new chapter of retirement, teaching piano, learning woodworking, joining the Tri-City Cinema Club, the Bethel Wesley UM Church & later Homewood Evangelical Free Church. Family fishing trips to Lake Vermilion, MN, trips to Door Co., WI and trips to Ashville, NC to attend conferences at the Billy Graham Training Center with Rosemarie. Finally, the Florida trips: walking on the beaches, collecting shells and enjoying the sea food. And meeting regularly at the Moline Activity Center for meals & cards these recent years.