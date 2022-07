Actually arriving on my doorstep at 4 months old. We spent the next 20 years inseparable, in wedded bliss of nary a disagreement. (Maybe a little early on.) My roommate, my buddy, my significant other, my soulmate…my family. Truly the bestest kitty ever. “Until someone has an animal, part of your soul has not been awakened.” Thank you to Whitehaven Vet Clinic and a very special thank you to Robbie.