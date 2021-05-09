In Memory DeShane Poem

DALLAS L. DESHANE
8/22/46 - 5/9/17
Time heals all wounds
Is something they say
my wound is so deep
It will never go away.
Together with friends and family
you are always here and there
just a thought away by many
who honor you and care.
You left many memories
more than you could know
with stories, love and kindness
guarantee you will never go.
Your memory continues on
and I am so very proud
I am sure you are listening
up on that soft white cloud.
The Power of Love our special song
That always meant so much
It is more than words to me
I hear it and feel your touch.
You are my guardian angel