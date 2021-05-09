 Skip to main content
In Memory DeShane Poem
DALLAS L. DESHANE

8/22/46 - 5/9/17

Time heals all wounds

Is something they say

my wound is so deep

It will never go away.

Together with friends and family

you are always here and there

just a thought away by many

who honor you and care.

You left many memories

more than you could know

with stories, love and kindness

guarantee you will never go.

Your memory continues on

and I am so very proud

I am sure you are listening

up on that soft white cloud.

The Power of Love our special song

That always meant so much

It is more than words to me

I hear it and feel your touch.

You are my guardian angel

Who guides me every day

You presence in my life

Always leads me the right way.

Still honoring your memory

and goal of……

Be kinder today than yesterday.

Your loving wife Roxie,

family and friends.

