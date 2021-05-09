In Memory DeShane Poem

DALLAS L. DESHANE

8/22/46 - 5/9/17

Time heals all wounds

Is something they say

my wound is so deep

It will never go away.

Together with friends and family

you are always here and there

just a thought away by many

who honor you and care.

You left many memories

more than you could know

with stories, love and kindness

guarantee you will never go.

Your memory continues on

and I am so very proud

I am sure you are listening

up on that soft white cloud.

The Power of Love our special song

That always meant so much

It is more than words to me

I hear it and feel your touch.