Frank & Theresa Dewaele

65th Wedding Anniversary

Frank and Theresa (Banaszek) Dewaele, married on 10/26/57, will be honored at a Brunch/Open House on Friday, 11/25/22. Friends and family are invited to celebrate this momentous occasion at the Ex Servicemen's Club located at 1010 Northshore Drive, Moline anytime between 11am-2pm. But please, No Gifts!

Frank and Theresa were married at St Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, IL and have lived in Moline and Rock Island for their entire married lives. They have been blessed with five children: Tim (Andrea), Moline; Kevin (Susie), Highland, IL; Mary Kay (Tom), Barrington, IL; David, Rock Island; and Todd (Jane), Harvard, IL. This blessing extends to a family that now includes nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Frank worked at John Deere for 40 years while Theresa was an RN, working with various doctors in the QC area. They are long time members of Sacred Heart Church, Moline.