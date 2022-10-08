 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family of Ozzie Phelps

  • 0

Thank You

There are no words to express

our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy

and support you have given.

With love, the family of

Ozzie Phelps

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dave and Cindy Massa

Dave and Cindy Massa

Dave and Cindy Massa of Coal Valley, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married September 30th, 1972, at First Luthe…

Marjorie "Jean" Sampson

Marjorie "Jean" Sampson

Marjorie "Jean" Sampson, Orion, will celebrate her 95th birthday with family. Jean was born Oct. 2, 1927. She is a member of St. Paul Lutheran…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News