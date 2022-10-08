Family of Ozzie Phelps Oct 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank YouThere are no words to expressour heartfelt thanks for the sympathyand support you have given.With love, the family ofOzzie Phelps 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dave and Cindy Massa Dave and Cindy Massa of Coal Valley, IL are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married September 30th, 1972, at First Luthe… Marjorie "Jean" Sampson Marjorie "Jean" Sampson, Orion, will celebrate her 95th birthday with family. Jean was born Oct. 2, 1927. She is a member of St. Paul Lutheran… Ray and Ruth Ann Newman Celebrating 70 years