Michael Lynch and Yvonne Leaf
Peter and Diana Leaf of Moline, IL announce the engagement of their daughter, Yvonne Leaf originally of Moline to Michael Lynch, the son of Tom Lynch of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Kathy (Louis) Howell of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

The bride-elect is employed by Bernalillo County, NM, her fiancé is employed by the City of Rio Rancho in New Mexico. The couple are planning a wedding on September 26, 2021 at Prairie Star in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico

