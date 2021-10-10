Meiresonne/Dharma Engagement

Announcement is made of the engagement of Katherine Meiresonne and Anoop Dharma, both of Houston, Texas. Katherine is the daughter of June D’Souza and Mark Meiresonne, Ocala, Florida, formerly of Winding Creek Estates, Taylor Ridge. Illinois. Anoop is the son of Haritha Dharma and Sreenivas Dharma, residents of Singapore.
Katherine is a 2011 graduate of Rockridge High School, Edgington, IL. She received a Bachelors in Nutrition/Food Management from Texas Christian University and a Master of Science Degree in Marketing from Texas A & M University, Commerce. Katherine is currently employed as a Graphic Designer/Marketing Executive at the Ben E. Keith Company.
Anoop is a graduate from Tulane University. He received bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing, MBA in International Marketing and Masters in Energy Management. Anoop is currently employed as a Market Development Executive at FedEx Services.
The happy couple is planning for an event in 2022.