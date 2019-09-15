Announcement is made of the engagement for Alexandra Romero and Daniel Gerber both of Moline. Her parents are Michael and Stephanie Hill and Antonio and Linda Romero of Kansas City, Mo. His parents are Merle and Marcia Gerber of Moline.
The couple is to be married on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Alexandra graduated from Platte County High School in Platte City, Mo. and now works at Daybreak Kennel in Milan.
Daniel Graduated from Moline High School; Black Hawk College; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; and Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa, and now works for divvyDOSE Pharmacy in Moline. The couple plan to honeymoon in Montego Bay, Jamaica.