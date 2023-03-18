Donnie Vickers Mar 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save IN MEMORYDonnie Vickers3/16/74 - 3/22/13Remembering you is easy,we do it every day.Missing you is a heartache,that never goes away.Love,Mom, Dad, Billy, BobbyAnna, Erik & Jake 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roger Baumann Roger Baumann