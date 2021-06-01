Donald "Spud" Reiling
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dennis Basala, Moline, will celebrate his 80th birthday with a family dinner.
On May 1, 2021, Lee and Kathi Fluck of Geneseo celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at The Cellar Restaurant, Genese…
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
The family of Bill and Irma Hawotte and Cynthia Sue Bolen Hawotte invite you to a celebration of life. Our parents and sister have passed this…
2021 Rockridge Parent Sponsored Prom Royalty
Lorena Drish-Rhode-Runyan will celebrate her 99th birthday with a family dinner and a surprise card shower. She will be happy to welcome cards…
Happy 90th Birthday Louisa McCormick! We're celebrating Louisa's birthday at Illiniwek Forest Preserve Shelter, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, IL o…