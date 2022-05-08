DeShane In Memory

DALLAS L. DESHANE
8/22/46 - 5/9/17
I will live with your memory
that I treasure -
through another season we are apart -
the memories of love and happiness
I will always carry you in my heart.
I talk to you daily to ask
for guidance along the way
I always want to honor you
by the things I do and say.
I am not the only one with memories
our friends and family too
your spirit lives on inside of us
at just the thought of you.
You would be so very proud
of the Legacy left by you
your kindness being paid forward
By many, not just a few.
Your were my husband, my lover
and my very best friend.
Memories of true partners in life
memories that will never end.
When you knew God
was coming for you
and we were going to part
your last words stay with me always,
“I love you with all my heart.”
Still proudly honoring your memory
and goal of……
being kinder today than yesterday.
Your loving wife, Roxie,
family and friends.