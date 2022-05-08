DeShane In Memory

DALLAS L. DESHANE

8/22/46 - 5/9/17

I will live with your memory

that I treasure -

through another season we are apart -

the memories of love and happiness

I will always carry you in my heart.

I talk to you daily to ask

for guidance along the way

I always want to honor you

by the things I do and say.

I am not the only one with memories

our friends and family too

your spirit lives on inside of us

at just the thought of you.

You would be so very proud

of the Legacy left by you

your kindness being paid forward

By many, not just a few.

Your were my husband, my lover

and my very best friend.

Memories of true partners in life

memories that will never end.

When you knew God

was coming for you

and we were going to part

your last words stay with me always,

“I love you with all my heart.”

Still proudly honoring your memory

and goal of……

being kinder today than yesterday.

Your loving wife, Roxie,

family and friends.