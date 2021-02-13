 Skip to main content
Deb Tate
Deb Tate

Deb Tate

Deb Tate

1/21/62 - 2/1/16

5 years gone, but always in our hearts.

If ever there comes a time we can’t be together,

just hold me in your heart and I’ll be there forever.

