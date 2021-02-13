Deb Tate Feb 13, 2021 7 min ago Comments {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Deb Tate1/21/62 - 2/1/165 years gone, but always in our hearts.If ever there comes a time we can’t be together,just hold me in your heart and I’ll be there forever. View Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Hauman 100th Birthday Feb 7, 2021 Happy 100th Birthday Birthdays Dorothy True Birthday Jan 31, 2021 Happy Birthday! Dorothy (Adams) True February 6th