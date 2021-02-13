We can’t believe that it’s been a year since you left us on that dreadful day; you were one of a kind a gentle soul that was loved by many. You are so missed by all of us, you touched our hearts! Heaven received a wonderful angel, your wings were ready, but our Hearts were not! Sadly missed, with Love & many tears, Jim, Cam & Taylor, Kylee Rosie, Mom & Dad, Rich & Wanda & all the furbabies & 1st Grandbaby born after your passing “Karsen” is going to miss a wonderful Grandma! Dana, we will miss you for the rest of our lives until we meet again in Heaven.