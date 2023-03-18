The family of Dalton "Stroker Ace" Tate would like to send out the biggest Thank You to everyone who has made the last few months a little easier to get through. Thank you to the community for all the benefit donations and everyone who spent their time and money making that day SO incredible. A special thanks to the owner of Ducky's Lagoon and the amazing bartenders for making the benefit happen. A big Thanks to Lindsey Block for the Stroker "Gear" and all the hard work that went into making it all! Thank you to Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home for their extraordinary help and kindness in planning the services and a big thanks to Moline Monument for helping us pick out the perfect headstone to honor his memory! Lastly, a Thank You (now & always) to everyone that continues to help keep Dalton's memory alive!