A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. You are invited to help us honor the life of Christopher Taylor who was born on February 16, 1972 and passed away on November 11, 2021. Chris was the son of Mel and Virginia (Ginny) Taylor, husband to Jessica and father to Jack and Elle. Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest. The service will take place on December 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. in the Champion Room at Modern Woodman Park. 209 S. Gaines Street, Davenport, Iowa 52802-1403. Please come to help salute and regard him with the highest Esteem.

