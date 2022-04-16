 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Ann Cole

11/20/37 – 4/18/2003

The loss you feel

 when a loved

one dies is not the

 worst feeling

 in the world. Missing

 them for the rest of your life is.

Love and Miss you

Forever,

Lori

