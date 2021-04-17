 Skip to main content
Carol Ann Cole
11/20/37 to 4/18/03

I am at peace, my souls at rest,

there is no need for tears,

for with your love I was so blessed,

for all those many years.

Missing all the fun times we had together mom.

All my love,

Lori

