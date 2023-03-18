Bruce C. Skoglund, Rock Island, will celebrate his 100th Birthday.

He was born March 17, 1923, in Minneapolis Minn. He married Audrey Sundberg. Skoglund on March 8th, 1952. They were married for 67 years.

His children are Christine Brandt (Rick) Bettendorf and Erick Skoglund Rock Island. He has 4 granddaughters, Becky Wilburn, Elizabeth Otten, Amy McEvoy, and Sarah Bower. He also has 8 great grandchildren, Tyler, Kaitlyn and Gavin Wilburn. Jackson and Reagan Otten, Lincoln and Blair McEvoy and Eleanor Bower.

He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal as a tool, dye and gauge maker/ forman for 30 years, retiring in 1980.

He enlisted in the US Army Air force in 1942, serving as a P51 Mustang pilot in WWll. He belongs to Salem Lutheran Church Moline.

Enjoys watching sports, going out for breakfast and playing solitaire and sudoku.

Happy Birthday Dad/Grampa! We love you

Love, Your family